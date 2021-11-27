BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $953.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.