BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $901.64 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $902.90 and a 200 day moving average of $893.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

