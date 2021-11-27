BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 81.2% in November

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the October 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 45,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,116. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

