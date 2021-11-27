BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

