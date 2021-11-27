BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $140.28 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,348,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 27.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $140,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.09 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

