BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $245.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.