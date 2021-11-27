BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $214.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.39 and a 12 month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

