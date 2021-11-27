BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.78

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.78 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 363448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The company has a market cap of £772.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.02.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,727.72). Also, insider Paul Marcuse bought 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,008.75).

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.