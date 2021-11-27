BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.27 Per Share

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.27 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.77. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BPET traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 466 ($6.09). 78,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,316. The stock has a market cap of £344.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.73. BMO Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

