BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.27 Per Share

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.27 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.77. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BPET traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 466 ($6.09). 78,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,316. The stock has a market cap of £344.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.73. BMO Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).
BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile
