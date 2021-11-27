BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.32

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BHI opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.21. The company has a market capitalization of £107.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.42. BMO UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.32).
About BMO UK High Income Trust
