BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.32

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BHI opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.21. The company has a market capitalization of £107.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.42. BMO UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

Get BMO UK High Income Trust alerts:

About BMO UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.