Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,655,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $78.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

