Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 110,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of BCC opened at $71.16 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

