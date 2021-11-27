BOLT (BOLT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $206,253.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $206,253.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00236578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

