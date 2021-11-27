Bondly Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Bondly has a market cap of $19.41 million and $2.49 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00233512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00088097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

