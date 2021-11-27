Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC raised Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Britvic has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

