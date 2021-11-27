Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $124,550.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.77 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

