Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.54. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,508. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,501,937 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

