Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $23.32. 1,407,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,668. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,799 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

