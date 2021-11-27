Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce earnings per share of $3.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35. Primerica reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

PRI opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 1-year low of $128.84 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.25.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.