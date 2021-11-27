Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAS. Truist lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 444,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

