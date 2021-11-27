Brokerages Anticipate Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $504.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 105,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 330,356 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

