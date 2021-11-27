Brokerages Anticipate The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Container Store Group’s earnings. The Container Store Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Container Store Group.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TCS opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $619.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

