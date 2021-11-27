Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.61.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $183.59. 1,127,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.30 and its 200-day moving average is $194.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

