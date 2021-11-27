Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

AKAM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

