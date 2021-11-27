Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.19). Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock valued at $217,768,960. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELY stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.24. 1,102,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,659. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

