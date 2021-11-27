Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post $2.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $2.90. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $3.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.32. 740,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $202.54 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

