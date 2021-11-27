Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDUS. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $440.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.84. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.