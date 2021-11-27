Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.
Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FDUS stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $440.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.84. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $18.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.
Fidus Investment Company Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
