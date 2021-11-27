Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255,157. Oracle has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

