Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Post $2.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.10. J. M. Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $130.95. The company had a trading volume of 579,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,488. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

