Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce earnings of $4.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $7.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $23.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $23.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $21.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.95 to $21.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $638.74. 1,677,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $608.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

