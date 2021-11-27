Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post $44.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.15 million. Veritone posted sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $104.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. 236,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,943. Veritone has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

