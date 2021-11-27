Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,308.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 66,206 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

