Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE EPR traded down $3.36 on Friday, hitting $47.78. 820,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after buying an additional 500,823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,175,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

