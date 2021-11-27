Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price at $160.63

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $1,381,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,959 shares of company stock worth $22,201,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

GSHD traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 141,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,586. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 355.67, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

