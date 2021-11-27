Brokerages Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target at $133.06

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Truist increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.16. The company had a trading volume of 315,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $133.20.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,305,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 157,802 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.