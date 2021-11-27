Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

