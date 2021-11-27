Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBU. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

