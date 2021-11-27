Brookfield Business Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE BBU.UN opened at C$60.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.48. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of C$45.07 and a 52-week high of C$65.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBU.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

