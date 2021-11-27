Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,602,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

