BTMX Market Cap Hits $345.10 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTMX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00233797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012263 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.