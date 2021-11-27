Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

BNR stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of -1.79. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 103,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.