Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

