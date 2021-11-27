California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $129,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,953 shares of company stock worth $951,692 in the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research increased their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $60.89.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

