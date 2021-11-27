California State Teachers Retirement System Has $727,000 Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of American Public Education worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.