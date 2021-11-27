California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $701,000 Investment in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $38,254,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $34,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $27,094,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $15,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $10,441,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field acquired 16,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUD opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

