California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,177 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 50.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 24.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 309.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

