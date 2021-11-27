California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,049 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Hovnanian Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOV stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The stock has a market cap of $566.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

