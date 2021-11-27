Callan Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 71.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.74 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

