Callan Capital LLC Has $36.73 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 6.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $36,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $165.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $128.33 and a one year high of $171.73.

