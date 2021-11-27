Callan Capital LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,958,000 after acquiring an additional 997,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

